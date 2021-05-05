Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 30,625 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,625 shares during the quarter. The St. Joe makes up 10.2% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.52% of The St. Joe worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The St. Joe news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191 in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JOE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

