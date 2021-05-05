Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries makes up approximately 3.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $488.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

