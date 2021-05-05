Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 5,490 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. 13,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

