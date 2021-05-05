Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.97 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $13,771,771.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,867.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth about $1,594,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 60.3% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,007,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,270,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. Discovery has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.