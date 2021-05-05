Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,526 Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.06% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.99. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

