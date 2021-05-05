Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,374 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of inTEST worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.