Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 270,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $523.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

