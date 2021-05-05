Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 17,519 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $151,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,022 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ERII opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

