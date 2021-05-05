Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.14% from the company’s previous close.

EQOS opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Diginex has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the 4th quarter worth $10,264,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

