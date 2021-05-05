Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells $134,170.68 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $134,170.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $134,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DRNA stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,710. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

