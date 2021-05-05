Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

