Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Diageo stock opened at $179.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Diageo by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 181,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

