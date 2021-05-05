DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM opened at $371.42 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 153.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total value of $442,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,192 shares of company stock worth $12,681,786. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

