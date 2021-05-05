DEX (DEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One DEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00090642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00855739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.43 or 0.09853117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044533 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

