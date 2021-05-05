Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.66.

Shares of DVN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 214,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,999,890. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

