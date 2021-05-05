Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €64.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.57% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.66 ($64.31).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €48.65 ($57.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.59. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

