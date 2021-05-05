Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.09 ($63.63).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €48.65 ($57.23) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.59.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

