Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 1,812,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

