Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $186.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

CLX stock opened at $182.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

