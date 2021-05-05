Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $34.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WSC opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.