DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -299.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.