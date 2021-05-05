Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 510,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,841. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DENN. Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

