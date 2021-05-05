Denbury (DEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. On average, analysts expect Denbury to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DEN opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $57.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

