Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 695 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 368,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,560,423. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

