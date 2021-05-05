Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $83,788,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.38. The stock had a trading volume of 421,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,410. The firm has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

