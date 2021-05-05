Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.36. The stock had a trading volume of 112,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.02. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

