Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 400 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in NiSource were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NiSource by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in NiSource by 1,328.4% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NiSource by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 249,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

