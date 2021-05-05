Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,404,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.