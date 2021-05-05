Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

