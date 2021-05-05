DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 93,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

