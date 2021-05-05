DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 452,817 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 452,817 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 631.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 38.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 30.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 131,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

