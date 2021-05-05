DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 13,096 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $29,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.15.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $456.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.83 and a 1-year high of $456.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

