DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,897 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $290.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day moving average of $276.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.52 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

