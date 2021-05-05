DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $485.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

