DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $43.46 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $43,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 191,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 537,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,698,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $5,529,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

