DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,230 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of eBay worth $32,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in eBay by 7.8% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 351,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

