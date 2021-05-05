DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cigna were worth $24,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.27.

NYSE:CI opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $259.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

