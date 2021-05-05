DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $397.13 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.33 and a 1-year high of $397.13. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

