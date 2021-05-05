Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $349.83 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

