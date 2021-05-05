DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $302,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 181,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

