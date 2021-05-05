DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 30,580 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

