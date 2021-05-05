DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 156 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

