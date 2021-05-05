DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

MAR opened at $147.61 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.