DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

TGT opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $212.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

