DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after buying an additional 287,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

