DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,196 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of Target by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 2,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.98. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

