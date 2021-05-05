DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,181,000 after buying an additional 61,149 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $60,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of INGR opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

