Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 81,088 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $6,590,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,561 shares in the company, valued at $26,705,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 5th, Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. 1,831,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,758. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,557.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after buying an additional 564,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

