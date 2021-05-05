Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.147-1.196 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.173-5.222 EPS.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.64, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.28. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $143.28 and a 1 year high of $238.65.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

