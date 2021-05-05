DAOBet (BET) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1,543.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.70 or 0.02211101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.22 or 0.00730625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00075366 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

